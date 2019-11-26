We Can be Hurt, But Not Knocked out, Says Ratan Tata on 11th Anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

It has been 11 years and the images of the November 26 Mumbai terror attacks are still clear in the minds of people of India. It was on this day in 2008 that life came to standstill in the financial capital of India, when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists took the sea route to enter into Mumbai and attacked crowded places, leaving at least 166 dead and 300 injured.

Among the many who took to social media to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the ghastly attack was industrialist Ratan Tata who shared a picture of the Mumbai attacks. He captioned the picture with a heartfelt note.

In the picture and the note shared on social media, Tata is seen standing with police officials outside The Taj Palace Hotel. The industrialist praised the "spirit and sense of unity" of Mumbai. He said people cannot forget the "needless suffering caused across the city."

On Instagram, Tata wrote, "11 years later, a lot has been said about the tragedy that commenced on 26/11/2008. The memory of standing outside helpless and of the carnage and loss of life, are still fresh and painful. We will not forget the scars and the needless suffering caused at the hospital, the railway station, the hotels and across the city. But most importantly, we remain proud of the spirit and the sense of unity displayed by Mumbai in all its power on that day. I will say it again: We can be hurt, but not knocked out."

He also shared the same picture on his Twitter.

A lot has been said about the tragedy of 26/11. The memory of the carnage and loss of life, is still painful. We won't forget the needless suffering caused across the city. But we remain proud of the spirit and the sense of unity of Mumbai. We can be hurt, but not knocked out. pic.twitter.com/8xghKMYG4f — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) November 26, 2019

Terrorists targeted several crowded locations including the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Hotel Trident, Nariman House, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, Wadi Bunder.

Situated next to the Gateway of India, the Taj Mahal Palace hotel is believed to be built by Tata’s great-grandfather, Jamsetji Tata.

When the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel was reopened after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Tata said, "When the old Taj, the heritage wing is restored and rebuilt to the extent that it needs to be, it will send a stronger message ... We can be hurt but not knocked out." The part of his statement was mentioned again in his message today.

