'We Can Either Fear or Fight': Sonia Gandhi, CMs of Oppn-ruled States Unite Against Centre for Their Right

Chief Ministers belonging to various opposition parties on Wednesday got together and discussed the issue of GST compensation to states, with Congress President Sonia Gandhi saying the Centre's refusal to reimburse the states was nothing short of betrayal of the people by the Modi government. Gandhi convened a virtual meeting of chief ministers of opposition-ruled states to discuss the key issues confronting them.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and chief ministers of Congress-ruled states Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and V Narayanasamy attended the meeting. In her introductory remarks, Sonia Gandhi said she agreed with Banerjee and Thackeray that all opposition-ruled states should together fight the Centre for their rights.

"We have to work together and fight together against the Central government," Gandhi said at the meeting while endorsing Banerjee and Thackeray. "We should decide whether we have to fight or fear," Thackeray said at the meeting.

Banerjee earlier said the situation was "very serious" and opposition-ruled states should fight unitedly. Gandhi termed the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) legislation as "anti-democratic" and alleged that the laws to protect the environment and public health are being weakened by the Modi government.

She said announcements like the National Education Policy should worry the opposition as they are a setback for secular and scientific values and reveal the "insensitivity" of the government. On students' problems and the issue of exams arising out of the pandemic situation, she said it is being dealt with uncaringly by the Centre.

Banerjee urges all chief ministers to together move the Supreme Court for postponing the NEET and JEE exams as students are not prepared. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said the ruling party was using agencies against the opposition and was undermining the federal structure.

(With inputs from PTI)