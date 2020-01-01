'We Come Here for Livelihood': Kashmiri Dry Fruit Sellers in Lucknow Allege Harassment by Police

Lucknow: A group of dry-fruit vendors hailing from Kashmir have alleged harassment by the police in Lucknow and have said that the police seized their Aadhaar cards.

“We are being harassed unnecessarily. About two weeks ago, we were asked to produce our identity cards. But a police officer took them away and is not returning them now,” said Ishtiaq Dar, hailing from south Kashmir’s Kulgam. He said without the cards, they are not able to move around freely and alleged that they were abused by the police officer when they asked for their identity cards.

“We were selling dry fruits near Samta Mulak crossing in Gomti Nagar. The Nagar Nigam people also come at times and take our stuff forcibly. We come here for livelihood. We request the authorities to let us sell our dry fruits,” he further said. Dar added that on Tuesday, two cops asked them not to set stalls there and even tore a few dry fruit packets.

However, the police said the vendors had put up their stalls in a non-vending zone and had asked the group to move from the spot for security arrangements for New Year.

Circle Officer Gomti Nagar, Santosh Singh said, “The location where they were selling dry fruits, Samta Mulak crossing, is a no vending zone. It was New Year’s Eve and like every year footpaths were cleared to avoid any kind of accidents. The place from where the people are coming doesn’t matter. We behave in the same fashion with everyone.”

The group later met senior police officials in Hazratganj and were assured of help in case of any harassment. “We met a senior police officer in Hazratganj and he has assured of all possible help to us. He even gave us his number in case anyone harasses us. We just want to sell our stuff and go back home peacefully,” Dar said.

