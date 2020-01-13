We Don't Feel Secure, Atmosphere Not Conducive for Academic Activities: JNUTA to HRD Ministry
In a meeting with HRD Ministry officials, a five-member JNU Teachers Association delegation reiterated its demand for removal of Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.
File photo of students and teachers protesting at Mandi house on Thursday against JNU violence.
New Delhi: The JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) on Monday told the HRD Ministry that they "do not feel secure" on the campus and the atmosphere there was not conducive for academic activities.
In a meeting with HRD Ministry officials, a five-member JNUTA delegation reiterated their demand for removal of Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.
"We do not feel secure on campus, atmosphere not conducive for academic activities. Students who left campus after violence scared to return, how can we resume teaching," JNUTA President DK Lobiyal told the ministry officials.
Classes were supposed to begin in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday but could not start due to boycott by teachers and students.
The teachers' association has given a call for 'non-cooperation' in academic matters over a range of issues, including that of fee hike and the January 5 violence when a masked mob attacked students and teachers.
