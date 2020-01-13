Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

We Don't Feel Secure, Atmosphere Not Conducive for Academic Activities: JNUTA to HRD Ministry

In a meeting with HRD Ministry officials, a five-member JNU Teachers Association delegation reiterated its demand for removal of Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

PTI

Updated:January 13, 2020, 6:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
We Don't Feel Secure, Atmosphere Not Conducive for Academic Activities: JNUTA to HRD Ministry
File photo of students and teachers protesting at Mandi house on Thursday against JNU violence.

New Delhi: The JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) on Monday told the HRD Ministry that they "do not feel secure" on the campus and the atmosphere there was not conducive for academic activities.

In a meeting with HRD Ministry officials, a five-member JNUTA delegation reiterated their demand for removal of Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

"We do not feel secure on campus, atmosphere not conducive for academic activities. Students who left campus after violence scared to return, how can we resume teaching," JNUTA President DK Lobiyal told the ministry officials.

Classes were supposed to begin in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday but could not start due to boycott by teachers and students.

The teachers' association has given a call for 'non-cooperation' in academic matters over a range of issues, including that of fee hike and the January 5 violence when a masked mob attacked students and teachers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram