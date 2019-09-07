‘We Don’t Grow Money on Trees': Congress Minister Tells Guest Teachers Agitating Against Unfulfilled Promise

Bhopal: Unimpressed with the guest teachers for staging a protest over unfulfilled promises of regularisation in Bhopal, General Administration Minister, Dr Govind Singh, said on Saturday that the government does not grow money on tress and they will fulfil all their promises in five years.

Thousands of guest faculties had reached Bhopal on September 5 – The Teachers’ Day, to stage Halla Bol, an agitation to remind the Kamal Nath government of its unfulfilled promise of making them permanent.

Commenting on the incident, Singh said that the state government would fulfil the promise within the next five years as the government coffers are empty at the moment. “We don’t have a money tree,” said the minister. He asked the guest faculties to understand the problems of the state government.

Currently, there are over 80,000 guest teachers in Madhya Pradesh and in a pre-poll promise, Congress had promised that these teachers would be regularised within three months of the party coming to power. However, eight months on, the state government is yet to walk the talk.

This has led to resentment among the guest faculties who took out a tiranga yatra from Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district to Bhopal on Teachers’ Day. There are several schemes which are lying unfinished for want of financial resources, the minister added.

Singh also accused former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of leaving an empty coffer, adding that despite this, the Congress government is waiving off farmer loans worth Rs 54,000 crore.

Farmer loans of around 20 lakh farmers are yet to be waived off and the process of writing off loans of 12-13 lakh farmers is underway, the minister claimed.

He then went back to underlining the government’s financial crunch, saying that the Congress party had promised Rs 1,000 monthly pension to widows and elderly citizens, but the state government has a dearth of resources because of which the promise is yet to be fulfilled.

