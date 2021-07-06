'We Don't Have a Luxury Car, Only an Audi': What Youtuber PUBG Madan's Wife Told TN Police

PUBG Madan’s wife Kruthika, at a press meet on July 6, said that her husband worked 20 hours a day and now their livelihood has been affected as his YouTube channels have been disabled by Cyber Crime police.

‘Toxic’ Madan, the infamous YouTuber from Chennai who used obscene language in his online gaming channels, was nabbed after absconding for four days in Dharmapuri district by the special team on June 18. The day after remanding him till July 3, the Central Crime Branch on June 20, blocked all the YouTube channels of Madan Kumar and deleted the videos.

The police tracked Madan’s mobile number and arrested his wife Kruthika in Salem at her mother-in-law’s home on June 16 who was also complicit in Madan’s crime and later granted bail by the Saidapet court on June 29 as she was with her child.

The police investigation found that uploading obscene speech attracted more viewers and subscribers to his channels, thereby letting Madan earn in crores. Meanwhile, the bail plea of PUBG Madan was dismissed and the Goondas Act was passed on Madan on July 6 by Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal.

Unaware of the development, his wife Kruthika who was released on bail, came to the Police Commissioner’s office to meet the Chennai Police Commissioner and explain her side. Answering reporters’ questions at the Chennai Police Commission, Kruthika said, “As my husband’s YouTube channels were disabled, our livelihood has been affected. We don’t have any luxury car, we only have an Audi A6 car.”

This has triggered a meme fest on social media platforms as netizens started trolling her speech.

