English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
We Don't Have Common Sense: SC Chides Urban Affairs Minister for Remarks on Delhi Sealing
According to a media report, Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said the monitoring committee members 'sit in air-conditioned rooms and have no understanding of the ground realities'.
File photo of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (PTI)
New Delhi: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri faced the ire of the Supreme Court on Wednesday for his remarks that members of the top court-appointed monitoring committee on sealing in Delhi sat in air-conditioned rooms and had no understanding of the ground realities.
“We do not have common sense”, an anguished bench of justice Madan B Lokur and justice Deepak Gupta said while referring to a media report in which Puri, the Union housing and urban affairs minister, had criticised the role of the monitoring committee in carrying out the sealing drive in the national capital.
According to the report, Puri had said the monitoring committee members “sit in air-conditioned rooms and have no understanding of the ground realities”.
The bench also made it clear that the monitoring committee was working on the directions of the top court. “We do not have common sense. We do not know how to work,” it asked.
“Please ask him where we should get common sense. Is it available in the market? Ask him so that we can get some common sense also,” the apex court told Additional Solicitor General ANS Nadkarni, who was appearing for the Centre.
“We are being told that we lack common sense. If something is there in the newspapers, you say it is false. That is why we do not have common sense,” the bench said.
The observations were made when the court was hearing the matter relating to sealing of unauthorised constructions in Delhi.
The monitoring committee, comprising KJ Rao, former adviser to the Election Commissioner; Bhure Lal, chairman of Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority; and Major General (Retd) Som Jhingan was set up on March 24, 2006, by the Supreme Court.
The top court is dealing with the issue relating to the validity of the Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Act, 2006 and subsequent legislations which protect unauthorised construction from being sealed.
Also Watch
“We do not have common sense”, an anguished bench of justice Madan B Lokur and justice Deepak Gupta said while referring to a media report in which Puri, the Union housing and urban affairs minister, had criticised the role of the monitoring committee in carrying out the sealing drive in the national capital.
According to the report, Puri had said the monitoring committee members “sit in air-conditioned rooms and have no understanding of the ground realities”.
The bench also made it clear that the monitoring committee was working on the directions of the top court. “We do not have common sense. We do not know how to work,” it asked.
“Please ask him where we should get common sense. Is it available in the market? Ask him so that we can get some common sense also,” the apex court told Additional Solicitor General ANS Nadkarni, who was appearing for the Centre.
“We are being told that we lack common sense. If something is there in the newspapers, you say it is false. That is why we do not have common sense,” the bench said.
The observations were made when the court was hearing the matter relating to sealing of unauthorised constructions in Delhi.
The monitoring committee, comprising KJ Rao, former adviser to the Election Commissioner; Bhure Lal, chairman of Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority; and Major General (Retd) Som Jhingan was set up on March 24, 2006, by the Supreme Court.
The top court is dealing with the issue relating to the validity of the Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Act, 2006 and subsequent legislations which protect unauthorised construction from being sealed.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Monday 09 July , 2018 No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sen: How Southgate's Boys Brought Belief and Hope Back to English Football
- New BMW 3-Series Gran Turismo Sport Launched in India at Rs 46.6 lakh
- Kylie Jenner, Aged 20, Will Soon Be a Billionaire; What Have YOU Done With Your Life?
- Lamborghini Huracan Performante worth Rs 4 Crore Catches Fire at Petrol Pump, Completely Destroyed [Video]
- Arjun Kapoor is in Love, Reveals the Name of His Lady In This Adorable Instagram Post