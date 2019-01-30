English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘We Don't Stand and Talk to Lawyers. We Sit and Talk’: The Banter Between CJI Gogoi and Rajeev Dhavan
Senior lawyer Rajeev Dhavan had sought to mention a matter relating to minority status of the Aligarh Muslim University.
File photo of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday said that he does not talk to the lawyers after rising from his chair.
"We don't stand and talk to the lawyers. We sit and talk to the lawyers. We have this practice," Justice Gogoi told senior lawyer Rajeev Dhavan.
Dhavan replied: "We should have been warned if that is so."
The banter between the CJI and the senior lawyer happened when Justice Gogoi came back to his court after lunch.
An hour ago, when the bench was rising for the lunch break, Dhavan had sought to mention something, but the CJI simply walked away.
On resuming his court, Justice Gogoi asked Dhavan: "Yes Mr Dhavan, you were saying something before."
Dhavan responded: "No my lord. Nothing. I did try to mention something but you walked away. So I don't have anything to say now."
At this, the CJI sought to clarify: "We had already stood up when you tried to mention something. It was inappropriate to talk when we had risen."
Dhavan, however, retorted: "I don't know whether it was appropriate or inappropriate, but I can say that different chief justices have different practices in this court."
The CJI then replied: "We don't stand and talk to the lawyers. We sit and talk to the lawyers. We have this practice. We don't talk while standing."
Dhavan had sought to mention a matter relating to minority status of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).
Following the raillery between the CJI and Dhavan, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was also appearing on this matter, submitted that the lawyers were requesting for adjournment of this case.
Mehta said that since Attorney General KK Venugopal was not keeping good health, both sides had agreed to get this case adjourned.
Subsequently, the bench deferred the hearing.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
