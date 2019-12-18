Take the pledge to vote

'We Don't want Another Partition': Jamia Teachers Take out Peace March, Oppose Citizenship Law and NRC

The Jamia Teachers' Association said it has set up a fact-finding committee to probe the 'police brutality' on the campus in which more than 50 students were injured.

PTI

December 18, 2019, 5:28 PM IST
'We Don't want Another Partition': Jamia Teachers Take out Peace March, Oppose Citizenship Law and NRC
Jamia Teachers' Association carried out a peace march on Wednesday.

New Delhi: The Jamia Teachers' Association on Wednesday "categorically" rejected the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens and said "we don't want another Partition".

The JTA, which took out a peace march to thank various universities that supported the Jamia students in their protest against the law, said it has set up a fact-finding committee to probe the "police brutality" on the campus in which more than 50 students were injured.

The teachers' association also sought withdrawal of cases registered against students and adequate compensation for the loss of property during the police action on Sunday.

Strict action must be taken against those who used force on innocent students, the teachers' body said.

During the march, more than 500 teachers and research scholars carried placards reading "I stand with Jamia", "I am against CAA" and messages expressing gratitude to all supporting universities.

The marchers also carried a large map of India showing sites of campus protests across the country.

JTA secretary Majid Jamil said, "Our protest on December 13 against CAA was peaceful. After two hours, another protest was called."

"They wanted to proceed to Parliament peacefully. Police didn't allow. They fired teargas shells at Jamia students when they were writing their exams," he said.

The JTA said such incidents have been happening repeatedly in Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University and other universities in the past few years. "We are going through a critical phase," it said.

