LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

We Give You 90 Days to Resolve Farmers' Distress, Leave Ram Temple for SC: Akhilesh Takes Dig at Yogi

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath had said that his government would resolve the Ram temple issue within 24 hours, adding that people's "patience" on the issue of Ram temple is "fast running out".

News18.com

Updated:January 27, 2019, 5:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
We Give You 90 Days to Resolve Farmers' Distress, Leave Ram Temple for SC: Akhilesh Takes Dig at Yogi
Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI file photo).
New Delhi: A day after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government would resolve the Ram temple issue in 24 hours, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at him for the comments.

“If he gives such a statement on Republic Day, we can imagine what kind of chief minister he is,” AKhilesh said.

He said the Supreme Court would look into the Ram temple issue and the government should give priority to farmer issues. “UP public will give 90 days’ time to the chief minister to help the farmers,” Akhilesh dared the Yogi government.

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath had said that his government would resolve the Ram temple issue within 24 hours, adding that people's "patience" on the issue of Ram temple is "fast running out".

"I want to say that the court should give its verdict soon, and if it is unable to do so, it should hand over the issue to us. We will resolve the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute within 24 hours. We won't take 25 hours," he said.



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram