We Give You 90 Days to Resolve Farmers' Distress, Leave Ram Temple for SC: Akhilesh Takes Dig at Yogi
Earlier, Yogi Adityanath had said that his government would resolve the Ram temple issue within 24 hours, adding that people's "patience" on the issue of Ram temple is "fast running out".
Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI file photo).
New Delhi: A day after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government would resolve the Ram temple issue in 24 hours, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at him for the comments.
“If he gives such a statement on Republic Day, we can imagine what kind of chief minister he is,” AKhilesh said.
He said the Supreme Court would look into the Ram temple issue and the government should give priority to farmer issues. “UP public will give 90 days’ time to the chief minister to help the farmers,” Akhilesh dared the Yogi government.
"I want to say that the court should give its verdict soon, and if it is unable to do so, it should hand over the issue to us. We will resolve the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute within 24 hours. We won't take 25 hours," he said.
