'We Had Holistic Approach': PM Modi Says India in Much Better Position Than Several Developed Nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday said that the measures taken by the entire country in order to curb the growth of novel coronavirus has put India in a relatively better position when compared with the situation in other countries.

Modi said measures like social distancing and a nationwide lockdown have helped India in containing the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"As compared to many developed nations, India is in a much better position due to its holistic approach and quick decisions. When India had 550 coronavirus cases, we went for a 21-day lockdown to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus disease," he said.

"India did not wait for the situation to worsen. Rather we acted the moment we saw that a problem is arising and took steps to try and contain it," he said. He added that along with containment through lockdown, health infrastructure also been improved by leaps and bound.

Modi admitted that economically it has impacted the country but said, "it is no cost for lives of Indians."

The Prime Minister during his speech also announced that the nationwide lockdown had been extended till May 3. Earlier, it was supposed to end on 14 April.

The already-stringent lockdown, Modi said, would be even stricter for the next one week, after which the decision will be taken on relaxation of restrictions based on how the successfully the lockdown was implemented.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases in India crossed the 10,000 mark on Tuesday morning.

According to the data put out by the Union Health Ministry, India now has 10,363 Covid-19 cases, of which 1,036 have recovered. The country has suffered 339 Covid-19 related deaths so far.

