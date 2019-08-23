We Have Fought Fascism & Extremism Not Only in India But Also in France, Says PM Modi
Asserting that people gave resounding mandate to the BJP government for building 'New India', Modi, who is in France on the first leg of his three-nation tour, said that India is moving fast on the path of development.
PM Modi addressing Indian diaspora in France at UNESCO on Friday
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that the resounding mandate of 2019 Lok Sabha polls was not just for a government, but for building a 'New India'. He further said that New Delhi has not only fought imperialism, fascism and extremism, but also "on the soil of France".
Addressing Indian community at the UNESCO headquarters here after inaugurating a memorial in honour of the victims of two Air India crashes in France in the 1950s and 1960s, Prime Minister Modi said in 'new India' action is being taken against corruption, nepotism, loot of people's money, terrorism.
In an apparent reference to the revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "There is no scope for temporary in India. You would have seen that a country of 1.25 billion people, the land of Mahatma Gandhi, Gautam Buddha, Ram, Krishna, took 70 years to remove what was temporary."
Asserting that people gave resounding mandate to the BJP government for building 'New India', Modi, who is in France on the first leg of his three-nation tour, said that India is moving fast on the path of development.
On triple talaq he said, "We did away with practice of triple talaq; injustice cannot be done to Muslim women in new India." He said India will achieve most of the climate change goals set for 2030, in the next year and a half. Prime Minister Modi said India will be free of tuberculosis in 2025.
(With PTI inputs)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki WagonR Recalled, Over 40,000 Units Affected Across India
- Sophie Turner Dances Arm in Arm with Priyanka Chopra's Mother at Jonas Brothers Concert
- Android 10 Confirmed to Arrive on All Nokia Smartphones
- Woman Watching YouTube Video on How to Find Diamonds Finds 3.72-carat Diamond
- Ashes 2019: Warner Hails 'World Class' Archer