'We Have Nothing to Eat, It's Been 12 Days': As Assam Floods Ravages Lives, Many Struggle Without Help

After a week of floods in Assam, official numbers say a population of 8,39,691 in 3,246 villages and 32 districts have been affected by its first wave. However, there are thousands of such stories which have been left unaccounted.

Many villages have not even made it to the official count, and have received nothing as flood relief – no food, no water, no medicine, and no place to stay.

Ten-year-old Shahabul Islam of Murisutipam, Mayong told CNN-News18, “We have lost everything in the floods. There’s water in our house, and we are staying on the bridge. I am hungry. We have nothing to eat. It’s been almost 12 days of flood here. The water level has been on rise. So we were using the stocked rice. Now its all empty. My father has gone in search of something to eat. But my mother is stranded in our house. So I am taking a local boat and rowing it to rescue her.”

The flood situation in Assam has been deteriorating with the death of four more persons on Saturday, taking the death toll to 18.

A total of 24,749 stranded people have been rescued so far by NDRF and SDRF. Four ninety-nine relief camps and 519 relief distribution centres have been opened in flood-affected areas, and a total of 92,124 people are in relief camps. But the number of people affected are much higher on the ground, living without any food, water or medicine.

Villagers are using boats made of banana trunks, pans used for making jaggery, home made boats on the flood water of Kapili river to rescue their families.

