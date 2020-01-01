We Keep Away from Politics, Follow Govt Directives, Says Gen Bipin Rawat After Taking Charge as India’s First CDS
Gen Rawat also said that his focus as CDS will be to integrate the efforts of the three services and to work as a team.
General Bipin Rawat after taking charge as the Chief of Defence Staff on Wednesday.
New Delhi: Newly appointed Chief of the Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said the armed forces stay away from politics and work as per the directives of the government of the day, remarks that come amid allegations that the forces were being politicised.
Gen Rawat also said that his focus as CDS will be to integrate the efforts of the three services and to work as a team.
“We keep ourselves away from politics. We act according to the directives of the government of the day," he said.
Gen Rawat said his focus will be to ensure best and optimal use of resources allocated to the three services.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- TikTok Transparency Report: Government is Watching Everything You Are Sharing
- How Social Media Came Together to Tie Indians With Love in 2019
- I Never Saw Kabir Singh as a Hero, Says Kiara Advani
- Airtel Happy Holidays Offer: Get a Chance to Win an iPhone 11 Pro Max
- From Kabir Singh to Housefull 4, These Sexist Film Dialogues from 2019 Need to be Cancelled