English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
We Kept Quiet But Scared Pakistan Began Crying 'Modi ne Maara', Says PM on Balakot Air Strikes
The Prime Minister said, 'Pakistan was expecting an Uri-style surgical strike. But we went by air'.
PM Narendra Modi at an election rally in Noida on Saturday.
Loading...
Noida: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Pakistan “cried” after the Indian Air force carried out air strikes on terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed’s base in Balakot.
“Pakistan was expecting an Uri-style surgical strike. But we went by air,” Modi said while addressing a rally in Noida. “Pakistan thought that India will do something similar to surgical strikes again. They tightened the border, installed soldiers and tank. But we flew over them and attacked them at 3.30 in the night. Pakistan's sleep broke and they began crying ‘Modi ne maara’,” the Prime Minister said.
The Prime Minister also took a swipe at the Opposition for questioning the air strikes. The JeM had taken responsibility for the February 14 suicide attack on CRPF in Kashmir’s Pulwama in which 40 jawans were killed.
“Pakistan has admitted that the air strikes happened there. The IAF has stated that they carried out a strike at terror camp. But some people still have doubts and raise questions. They are just helping Pakistan,” he said.
“Pakistan was expecting an Uri-style surgical strike. But we went by air,” Modi said while addressing a rally in Noida. “Pakistan thought that India will do something similar to surgical strikes again. They tightened the border, installed soldiers and tank. But we flew over them and attacked them at 3.30 in the night. Pakistan's sleep broke and they began crying ‘Modi ne maara’,” the Prime Minister said.
The Prime Minister also took a swipe at the Opposition for questioning the air strikes. The JeM had taken responsibility for the February 14 suicide attack on CRPF in Kashmir’s Pulwama in which 40 jawans were killed.
“Pakistan has admitted that the air strikes happened there. The IAF has stated that they carried out a strike at terror camp. But some people still have doubts and raise questions. They are just helping Pakistan,” he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Captain Marvel is Crucial for Avengers Endgame and How She Can Bring X-Men in Future Films
- This is When Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt's Kalank Will Release
- Inside Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar's Grandniece Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya's Pre-wedding Ceremony, See Pics & Video
- YouTube to Warn Viewers When They're Watching Fake News
-
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results