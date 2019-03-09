LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
We Kept Quiet But Scared Pakistan Began Crying 'Modi ne Maara', Says PM on Balakot Air Strikes

The Prime Minister said, 'Pakistan was expecting an Uri-style surgical strike. But we went by air'.

News18.com

Updated:March 9, 2019, 3:13 PM IST
We Kept Quiet But Scared Pakistan Began Crying 'Modi ne Maara', Says PM on Balakot Air Strikes
PM Narendra Modi at an election rally in Noida on Saturday.
Noida: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Pakistan “cried” after the Indian Air force carried out air strikes on terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed’s base in Balakot.

“Pakistan was expecting an Uri-style surgical strike. But we went by air,” Modi said while addressing a rally in Noida. “Pakistan thought that India will do something similar to surgical strikes again. They tightened the border, installed soldiers and tank. But we flew over them and attacked them at 3.30 in the night. Pakistan's sleep broke and they began crying ‘Modi ne maara’,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also took a swipe at the Opposition for questioning the air strikes. The JeM had taken responsibility for the February 14 suicide attack on CRPF in Kashmir’s Pulwama in which 40 jawans were killed.

“Pakistan has admitted that the air strikes happened there. The IAF has stated that they carried out a strike at terror camp. But some people still have doubts and raise questions. They are just helping Pakistan,” he said.
