'We Lost a Fighter': Kejriwal Lauds LNJP Doctor Who Succumbed to Covid-19, Announces Rs 1 Cr Ex-gratia for Kin

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday paid tribute to the senior doctor of city government-run LNJP Hospital who died battling COVID-19, saying the society has "lost a very valuable fighter". In a press conference on Monday, Kejriwal also announced Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to be given Dr Aseem Gupta's family.

The 52-year-old doctor served in the front line of the war against the pandemic at the government facility, and died of novel coronavirus infection in an ICU of a private hospital on Sunday.

"Dr Aseem Gupta, a senior doctor of LNJP Hospital succumbed to Covid yday. He was known for going out of his way to serve his patients. We have lost a very valuable fighter. Delhi salutes his spirit and sacrifice…," Kejriwal tweeted.

The chief minister also said in his tweet that he has spoken to Dr Gupta's wife and "offered my condolences and support".

LNJP Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government. It recently completed 100 days of being declared a coronavirus facility. "LNJP Hospital has displayed great fortitude in the face of acute challenges. It's recovery rate is going up, death rate is reducing, ICU capacity is being ramped up – the hospital is saving so many lives," the chief minister said.

A condolence meeting to pay respect to Dr Gupta has been scheduled at 1 pm in the office of the Medical Director of the hospital, a senior official said. The doctor, a consultant anaesthesiologist died at the Max hospital, Saket in south Delhi, a private dedicated COVID-19 facility.

"He was a front line anaesthesia specialist who contracted COVID-19 infection while on duty. He tested positive on June 6, when he had mild symptoms and was shifted to a quarantine facility. His symptoms aggravated on June 7 and he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of the LNJP Hospital," the LNJP Hospital said in a statement on Sunday. He was shifted to Max Hospital, Saket on June 8 on his request, it said.

The doctor was battling the disease for the last two weeks at Max Hospital, where he succumbed to the illness on Sunday, the statement said. He was Specialist, Grade I, in the Department of Anaesthesia at the LNJP Hospital, the statement said. Several hundreds of healthcare workers have been infected with COVID-19 till date in Delhi. PTI KND