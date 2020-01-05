'We May Agree or Not': Trolled for Posting Fake NASA Video of Sun Chanting Om, Kiran Bedi's 'Clarification'
Netizens had a field day correcting the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor on what the sun actually sounds like and later on her clarification.
Image credits: PTI file photo/Twitter.
Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, who fell victim to a hoax video much to the delight of social media trolls, on Sunday took to Twitter for “damage control”.
“We may agree or not agree. Both choices are 🙏. Good #MorningNutrition,” Bedi tweeted, a day after she posted a doctored video on Twitter with the title 'NASA Recorded Video of Sun Chanting Om'. She also attached a picture with her tweet explaining what Om is.
We may agree or not agree. Both choices are 🙏Good #MorningNutrition https://t.co/Xn70WvoM4x pic.twitter.com/wU9V7bGVxR— Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) January 5, 2020
NASA has released actual videos of what the Sun sounds like, which are free on YouTube and can be found with a quick Google search. Netizens, however, had a field day correcting Bedi on what the sun actually sounds like and later on her clarification.
When you are a former IPS officer, a Lieutenant governor but also a big fan of Koi Mil gaya https://t.co/TKBLdCnnnR— Roshan Rai (@TheRoshanRai) January 4, 2020
Me and my friends justifying wrong answers Infront of my teacher— Mohammed Aleem (@Mohamme58108941) January 5, 2020
You're supporting your earlier tweet, where you've posted an non authentic video from NASA. Instead you would have posted any authenticity information from NASA.— Raja Sai Ram ♥️🇮🇳 (@ram_raja) January 5, 2020
Sun Chanting Om https://t.co/2gwgT3U14e pic.twitter.com/zodwR7joBi— Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) January 4, 2020
