'We May Agree or Not': Trolled for Posting Fake NASA Video of Sun Chanting Om, Kiran Bedi's 'Clarification'

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, who fell victim to a hoax video much to the delight of social media trolls, on Sunday took to Twitter for “damage control”.

“We may agree or not agree. Both choices are 🙏. Good #MorningNutrition,” Bedi tweeted, a day after she posted a doctored video on Twitter with the title 'NASA Recorded Video of Sun Chanting Om'. She also attached a picture with her tweet explaining what Om is.

NASA has released actual videos of what the Sun sounds like, which are free on YouTube and can be found with a quick Google search. Netizens, however, had a field day correcting Bedi on what the sun actually sounds like and later on her clarification.

When you are a former IPS officer, a Lieutenant governor but also a big fan of Koi Mil gaya https://t.co/TKBLdCnnnR — Roshan Rai (@TheRoshanRai) January 4, 2020

Me and my friends justifying wrong answers Infront of my teacher — Mohammed Aleem (@Mohamme58108941) January 5, 2020

You're supporting your earlier tweet, where you've posted an non authentic video from NASA. Instead you would have posted any authenticity information from NASA. — Raja Sai Ram ♥️🇮🇳 (@ram_raja) January 5, 2020

