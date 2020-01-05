Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'We May Agree or Not': Trolled for Posting Fake NASA Video of Sun Chanting Om, Kiran Bedi's 'Clarification'

Netizens had a field day correcting the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor on what the sun actually sounds like and later on her clarification.

News18.com

Updated:January 5, 2020, 9:12 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'We May Agree or Not': Trolled for Posting Fake NASA Video of Sun Chanting Om, Kiran Bedi's 'Clarification'
Image credits: PTI file photo/Twitter.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, who fell victim to a hoax video much to the delight of social media trolls, on Sunday took to Twitter for “damage control”.

“We may agree or not agree. Both choices are 🙏. Good #MorningNutrition,” Bedi tweeted, a day after she posted a doctored video on Twitter with the title 'NASA Recorded Video of Sun Chanting Om'. She also attached a picture with her tweet explaining what Om is.

NASA has released actual videos of what the Sun sounds like, which are free on YouTube and can be found with a quick Google search. Netizens, however, had a field day correcting Bedi on what the sun actually sounds like and later on her clarification.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram