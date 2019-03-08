LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
We Must All Move Together Towards Ending Long-standing Conflicts, Says Sri Sri Ravishankar

PTI

Updated:March 8, 2019, 1:18 PM IST
We Must All Move Together Towards Ending Long-standing Conflicts, Says Sri Sri Ravishankar
File photo of Art of Living Foundation chief and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo: CNN-News18 TV grab)
Bengaluru: Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar, appointed by the Supreme Court as a member of a panel to mediate the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, on Friday said everybody must move together to end long-standing conflicts.

The three-member panel is headed by former apex court judge F M I Kallifulla and also includes senior advocate Sriram Panchu.

"We must all move together towards ending long-standing conflicts happily by maintaining harmony in society," Sri Sri Ravishankar said.

"Respecting everyone, turning dreams to reality, ending long-standing conflicts happily and maintaining harmony in society - we must all move together towards these goals. #ayodhyamediation," he tweeted.

The Supreme Court on Friday referred the politically sensitive case for mediation and gave the panel eight weeks to complete the process.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the panel should file a progress report of the proceedings within four weeks and complete the process within eight weeks.
