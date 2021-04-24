'We Must Fight this Global Challenge Together:' Pak PM Imran Khan Expresses Solidarity with Indians

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed solidarity with the people in India amid huge Covid surge and said that the two country must fight the global challenge confronting humanity together.

“I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood and the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together,” Imran Khan said in a tweet.

I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also extended heartfelt sympathies to the affected families.

We express our support to the people of India in the wake of the current wave of #COVID19 infections, that has hit our region hard. On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the affected families in #India.— Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) April 24, 2021

“We express our support to the people of India in the wake of the current wave of COVID-19 infections, that has hit our region hard. On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the affected families in India," Qureshi said in a tweet.

A record single-day rise of 3,46,786 coronavirus cases pushed India’s tally of infection to 1,66,10,481, while active cases crossed the 25-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The death toll rose to 1,89,544 with a record 2,624 more fatalities in a day, according to the data. Pakistan has reported 157 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest since last year, while the new number of cases recorded were 5,908, the health ministry said on Saturday.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here