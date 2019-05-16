English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Need to Come Down Very Heavily on Sex Offenders': Air India CMD After Woman Pilot Files Complaint
The woman pilot in her complaint said that the commander asked her if she didn't need to have sex everyday or if she masturbated.
File photo of Ashwani Lohani (Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: Sexual harassment cases are being "often" witnessed in Air India and the airline needs to come down "very very heavily" on such offenders, its Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani told employees on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the national carrier said that it has set up a high-level inquiry to probe a sexual harassment complaint filed against a commander by a woman pilot.
"It is shameful that sexual harassment cases are being often witnessed in Air India. We need to come down very very heavily on such offenders," Lohani said in a text message to employees.
According to a complaint filed by the pilot, the alleged incident took place on May 5 at Hyderabad where the female pilot was being trained by the commander.
An Air India spokesperson said Wednesday, "As soon as the matter came to our notice, we immediately set up a high level enquiry."
In the complaint, the pilot has alleged that the instructor suggested that the two should have dinner at a restaurant in Hyderabad after the training session was over on May 5.
"We went to (a) restaurant at around 8 pm and this is where my ordeal started.... He started with telling me how depressed and unhappy he was in his married life," the complainant says in her complaint.
"He also asked me how I coped with my husband living away and whether I didn't need to have sex everyday. He asked me if I masturbated, etc," she alleged. "At some point I told him I did not want to talk about all this and called a cab."
The pilot alleged that the commander's behaviour worsened during the half-hour wait for the cab. "I was left shocked at this behaviour and felt extremely uncomfortable, scared and humiliated."
The woman said she felt "morally obliged" to report this matter to the airline so that such behaviour is not repeated with anyone else in the future.
On Wednesday, the national carrier said that it has set up a high-level inquiry to probe a sexual harassment complaint filed against a commander by a woman pilot.
"It is shameful that sexual harassment cases are being often witnessed in Air India. We need to come down very very heavily on such offenders," Lohani said in a text message to employees.
According to a complaint filed by the pilot, the alleged incident took place on May 5 at Hyderabad where the female pilot was being trained by the commander.
An Air India spokesperson said Wednesday, "As soon as the matter came to our notice, we immediately set up a high level enquiry."
In the complaint, the pilot has alleged that the instructor suggested that the two should have dinner at a restaurant in Hyderabad after the training session was over on May 5.
"We went to (a) restaurant at around 8 pm and this is where my ordeal started.... He started with telling me how depressed and unhappy he was in his married life," the complainant says in her complaint.
"He also asked me how I coped with my husband living away and whether I didn't need to have sex everyday. He asked me if I masturbated, etc," she alleged. "At some point I told him I did not want to talk about all this and called a cab."
The pilot alleged that the commander's behaviour worsened during the half-hour wait for the cab. "I was left shocked at this behaviour and felt extremely uncomfortable, scared and humiliated."
The woman said she felt "morally obliged" to report this matter to the airline so that such behaviour is not repeated with anyone else in the future.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Fan Scorecards Redesigned in Anticipation of 500-run Totals
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Play a Power-Hungry, Manipulative Woman in Mani Ratnam’s Film
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
- OnePlus 7 Pro Available for Amazon Prime Members, But 12GB Variant Seems to be Missing
- PUBG Mobile Season 7 With Version 0.12.5 Update Will Start Rolling Out on May 17: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results