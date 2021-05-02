'We Played, We Won': TMC's Win Not Just A Victory For Bengal, But For Humanity, Says Mamata Banerjee

Despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s defeat at Nandigram, TMC had a sweeping victory in Bengal winning 211 out of 293 seats. After the win, Banerjee, in a press conference spoke about how this victory of TMC is not just the win for Bengal, but for all humanity. She recalled the two slogans popularised during the campaign tours ‘Khela Hobe’ and ‘Joy Bangla’ and said that TMC has indeed played and won. In a bid to show their appreciation to the youngsters who made the slogan ‘Khela Hobe’ into a Bengal anthem in the past few months, she also announced that TMC will distribute 50,000 footballs to poor sporting clubs across Bengal.

Banerjee said that the Covid-19 situation in Bengal is her first priority and promised that like all the other storms of the past, TMC will help Bengal navigate this one as well.

“Covid is my first priority. We will work on this immediately. We will not do a big oath-taking ceremony. We will weather this storm. We will distribute free vaccines to everyone. Also, I request the Centre to distribute free vaccines to all. If this does not happen, I will sit on a dharna again, in front of the Gandhi Murti in Kolkata,” said Banerjee.

She added, “We appeal to everyone not to do a victory rally now. But this will happen after Covid is defeated. We will do a big victory rally at the Brigade Parade Ground later after the situation is normal.”

Lastly, she thanked Bengal for choosing TMC and giving the party a landslide win. She said, “We are grateful to the people for this landslide victory. I have to start working for COVID-19 immediately. The swearing-in will be a low-key event because of the prevailing COVID-19 situation."

Banerjee also added that this victory did not come easy and they had to fight many odds, including the central government and the EC to reclaim their position in Bengal.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam