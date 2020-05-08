'We Should be Ashamed of Treatment Given to Migrants': Rahul Gandhi on Aurangabad Accident

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi expressed shock over the death of migrant workers who were run over by a train in Aurangabad on Friday and said that India should feel “ashamed” about the treatment being given to the country’s “nation-builders.”

“I am shocked at the news of our migrant brothers being killed by a goods train. We should feel ashamed about the treatment being given to our nation-builders. My condolences to the families of those killed and I pray for the quick recovery of the injured,” Gandhi said in a tweet.





मालगाड़ी से कुचले जाने से मजदूर भाई-बहनों के मारे जाने की ख़बर से स्तब्ध हूं। हमें अपने राष्ट्र निर्माणकर्ताओं के साथ किये जा रहे व्यवहार पर शर्म आनी चाहिए। मारे गए लोगों के परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करता हूं।

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 8, 2020

At least 16 migrant workers were run over by a train in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra on Friday morning while they were trying to return to their rural homes in Madhya Pradesh.

They had been walking along the rail tracks and slept there due to exhaustion, an official said. They were mowed down by a goods train that was running between Jalna and Aurangabad at 5.15 am.

At least one person has also been injured in the accident and has been taken to the civil hospital.

The labourers, officials said, all worked at an iron factory in Jalna and were headed back to Madhya Pradesh amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Last week, the Congress leader had also slammed the Railways Ministry for charging the fare of tickets from the stranded migrant workers.

"On the one hand, the Railways is charging ticket fares from the labourers stranded in different states, while on the other hand, the Ministry of Railways is giving Rs 151 crore to the PM Care Fund. Just solve this mystery," he wrote on Twitter.