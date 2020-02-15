We Support India's Bid for Permanent UN Security Council Seat, Says Portugal President
Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said India will participate in the 2020 UN Ocean Conference to be held between June 2-6 in Lisbon in Portugal. He said the two countries can cooperate on a variety of projects.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.
Panaji: Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Saturday said his country fully supported India's bid for permanent membership of the UN Security Council.
He is on a two-day visit to Goa. Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of an urban design conference here, Sousa said, "India has full support of Portugal to become a permanent member of UN Security Council."
Sousa said India will participate in the 2020 UN Ocean Conference to be held between June 2-6 in Lisbon in Portugal. He said the two countries can cooperate on a variety of projects, adding that his meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind were "fruitful, bilaterally and multi-laterally".
"We discussed concrete projects for Portuguese investment in India and Indian investment in Portugal," he said, adding that the two countries have planned cooperation in the field of economy, technology, culture and science over the next five years.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitter Sides with Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla Before Bigg Boss 13 Finale
- Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra India Price Announced: Here Are All The Details
- Amazon, Flipkart Challenge India's New Tax on Online Sellers
- Indian Women's League: Gokulam Kerala FC Beat Kryphsa in Thrilling Final to Win Maiden Title
- Coronavirus Scare Has People Searching For Answers; Google Lists The Common Questions