GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

We Verified Age-Proof Documents of All Female Cops Posted at Sabarimala: RSS leader

RSS leader Valsan Thillankery Thillankeri made the controversial remark during ‘Save Sabarimala’ meeting in Kozhikode on Sunday.

News18.com

Updated:November 12, 2018, 6:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
We Verified Age-Proof Documents of All Female Cops Posted at Sabarimala: RSS leader
Kerala: Police woman, above the age of 50, pray at the Sabarimala temple, one of the world's largest Hindu pilgrimage sites, in Kerala. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Senior RSS leader Valsan Thillankery has claimed that he verified the age-proof documents of 15 female police officers who were posted at the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala during the two-day ritual of ‘Chithira Atta Vishesham’ earlier this month.

Thillankeri made the controversial remark during ‘Save Sabarimala’ meeting in Kozhikode on Sunday.

“One of the woman police officer’s husband’s age was 49. Naturally, the wife’s age is likely to be lower than his age. We informed the higher officials about this. Thus we had the fortune to see the birth certificates of all women police officers,” he was quoted as saying by Mathrubhumi.

The RSS has been protesting against Supreme Court’s September 28 ruling that allowed women of all ages at the Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta district, Kerala.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...