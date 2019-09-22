Take the pledge to vote

'We Want Freedom from Pak': Baloch, Sindhi, Pashto Groups in US Seek Help from PM Modi, President Trump

Scores of members of the Balochi American, Sindhi American and Pashto American communities landed in Houston on Saturday to collectively urge PM Modi and President Donald Trump to help them gain freedom from Pakistan.

PTI

September 22, 2019
'We Want Freedom from Pak': Baloch, Sindhi, Pashto Groups in US Seek Help from PM Modi, President Trump
File photo of PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.
Houston: Representatives of Sindhi, Baloch and Pashto groups have gathered in Houston to hold a demonstration in front of the NRG stadium on Sunday to draw the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump for gaining freedom from Pakistan.

Scores of members of the Balochi American, Sindhi American and Pashto American communities landed in Houston on Saturday from various parts of the US to hold the first-of-its-kind demonstration in America, wherein they will collectively urge the leaders of India and the United States to help them get freedom from Pakistan.

Members of these groups alleged on Saturday that the Pakistani establishment was carrying out gross violation of human rights against their communities.

"We demand freedom from Pakistan. India and the US should help us in the same way as India had helped the people of Bangladesh in 1971," Nabi Baksha Baloch, the US representative of the Baloch National Movement, told PTI.

"We are here to request Prime Minister Modi and President Trump to support our cause. There has been gross violation of human rights against the Baloch people by the Pakistani government," he said.

More than 100 Sindhi Americans arrived in Houston on Saturday. They are planning to gather outside the NRG stadium, where the "Howdy Modi" event is scheduled to be held on Sunday, with the hope that their posters and banners of freedom will catch the attention of Modi and Trump.

"This is a historic rally by the leaders of the free world -- the largest and oldest democracies. We the people of Sindh want freedom from Pakistan. Just like India supported for the freedom of Bangladesh in 1971, we want a separate nation for the people of Sindh. Pakistan is a theocratic country," Zafar Sahito, from the Jeay Sindh Mutahida Muhaz, said.

