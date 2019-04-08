LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

We Were Not Informed, Says MP Chief Electoral Officer After I-T Raids on Kamal Nath’s Aides

On Sunday, the I-T department carried out pre-dawn raids across 50 locations in Bhopal, Indore, Goa and Delhi.

News18.com

Updated:April 8, 2019, 3:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
We Were Not Informed, Says MP Chief Electoral Officer After I-T Raids on Kamal Nath’s Aides
Tax officials from Delhi arrive at the Indore home of Kamal Nath's aide Praveen Kakkar.
Loading...
New Delhi: A day after the Income Tax department searched the properties of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath’s aides, the chief electoral officer of Madhya Pradesh has said that they were not informed by the I-T department.

“No intimation was given to the Election Commission by the I-T department before carrying out these raids. I have raised the matter with the EC,” said VL Kantharao, chief election officer of Madhya Pradesh.

On Sunday, the I-T department carried out pre-dawn raids across 50 locations in Bhopal, Indore, Goa and Delhi. The house of Kamal Nath’s nephew, Ratul Puri, house was also raided.

The raids started from the homes of Nath's Officer on Special Duty Praveen Kakkar in Indore and former advisor Rajendra Kumar Miglani in Delhi, sources said.

Rs 9 crore of cash was recovered from six locations, including the homes of the two businessmen - Ashwani Sharma and Pratik Joshi - who were earlier in police service. The two were under the scanner of the taxmen in connection with an alleged hawala (illegal transaction) case, sources said.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram