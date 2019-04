We Were Not Informed, Says MP Chief Electoral Officer After I-T Raids on Kamal Nath’s Aides

A day after the Income Tax department searched the properties of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath’s aides, the chief electoral officer of Madhya Pradesh has said that they were not informed by the I-T department.“No intimation was given to the Election Commission by the I-T department before carrying out these raids. I have raised the matter with the EC,” said VL Kantharao, chief election officer of Madhya Pradesh.On Sunday, the I-T department carried out pre-dawn raids across 50 locations in Bhopal, Indore, Goa and Delhi. The house of Kamal Nath’s nephew, Ratul Puri, house was also raided.The raids started from the homes of Nath's Officer on Special Duty Praveen Kakkar in Indore and former advisor Rajendra Kumar Miglani in Delhi, sources said.Rs 9 crore of cash was recovered from six locations, including the homes of the two businessmen - Ashwani Sharma and Pratik Joshi - who were earlier in police service. The two were under the scanner of the taxmen in connection with an alleged hawala (illegal transaction) case, sources said.