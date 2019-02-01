English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
We Will All Fight Together Against Modi Government, Says Kejriwal After Meeting Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu
Naidu met his Delhi counterpart at the latter's official residence here and discussed a host of issues.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister met on Friday and discussed a host of issues. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday night met AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal amid ongoing efforts to cobble up a grand alliance of opposition parties in the coming Lok Sabha polls.
Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister, met his Delhi counterpart at the latter's official residence here and discussed a host of issues.
AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was also present there.
"It was great meeting @ncbn ji today. We will all fight together against Modi government," Kejriwal tweeted.
He shared a picture of him and Naidu that the Andhra chief minister had tweeted.
Earlier in the day, Naidu had met opposition leaders, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in an attempt to bring together opposition parties on a platform to take on BJP in the polls.
Naidu said there is a "democratic compulsion" for all the opposition parties to come together. However, the political compulsion of each party at the state-level will be taken into account while forming a united force to fight the saffron party in the Lok Sabha polls.
His statement assumes significance in view of speculation over the possibility of an alliance between the AAP and the Congress which is yet to materialise even as both sides are attacking one another and asserting that they are going solo for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi.
Sources claimed backroom parleys between the two parties were still on over a "seat sharing" formula for Delhi where seven Lok Sabha seats are at stake.
