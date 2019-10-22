Take the pledge to vote

‘We Will Become More Powerful Now’: 'Kalki Bhagwan' After Income Tax Raids at His Ashram

Kalki Bhagavan, who was born as Vijaykumar, said he has not run away from the country. He added that he and his wife, Padmavati, are in good health

October 22, 2019
‘We Will Become More Powerful Now’: 'Kalki Bhagwan' After Income Tax Raids at His Ashram
File photo of self-styled godman Kalki Bhagwan who has unaccunted cash worth over Rs 800 crore.

Chennai: Refuting some media reports about him having fled the country, self-styled godman Kalki Bhagavan said on Tuesday he is going to turn more powerful after the Income Tax raids.

In a video message to his devotees, Kalki Bhagavan, who was born as Vijaykumar, said he has not run away from the country: "Neither the government nor the IT department has said we have fled the country. It is the media that is claiming this," he said.

According to him, he and his wife are in Nemam in Tamil Nadu. He also assured his devotees that he and his wife will not desert the devotees. "We would not leave you anywhere, in fact, we will become more powerful now. We are your true friends and will continue to help you with all your problems," he asserted.

He said, they were not abandoning anything and the activities were continuing as usual at the ashrams.

He added that he and his wife, Padmavati, were in good health.

The self-styled godman, who claims to be the 10th 'avatar' of Vishnu, had hoarded as much as Rs 93 crore in cash at his ashram and at other premises as well as an estimated Rs 409 crore of unaccounted wealth, the Income Tax department said in a press release on Friday.

The department had conducted raids in almost 40 premises at different locations, primarily in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, that are owned by 'Kalki Bhagwan' and his son Krishna. Simultaneous raids are on in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Varadaiahpalem near Chittoor on the border of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh where his ashram is located.

