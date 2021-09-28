We Will Win Bhabanipur Bypoll; TMC is Seeing Mungerilal ke Haseen Sapne: BJP MP Arjun Singh

With only 48 hours left for voting to take place in Bhabanipur in West Bengal, in an interview with News18, BJP MP Arjun Singh quips about Trinamool Congress’ national ambition by eyeing poll-bound Goa. “TMC is seeing ‘Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne that Mamata Banerjee will become the Prime Minister. Let them win Bhabanipur first”.

Singh points out that the BJP is not happy with the role of the Election Commission in the Bhabanipur bypoll despite several complaints made to them. Here are the excerpts from the interview:

What happened in Bhabanipur today? From Bhabanipur to Goa, TMC is setting tone for its national plan, how will you stop this?

TMC needs to save Bhabanipur first then they should go for Goa. She (Mamata Banerjee) could not make it in Nandigram, and I am sure TMC will fail in Bhabanipur too.

TMC is doing ‘gundagardi’ (hooliganism). There should be no problem there. Vote should take place silently, there should be pin drop silence, but look, there is violence everywhere. Do you see this type of violence anywhere? Here is violence and violence. People of Goa will not take violence; people of Tripura will not take violence. To save CM’s chair, they are taking the help of mafia and police.

TMC says you (BJP) are inciting people here? You have stopped opposition’s political activities in Tripura?

TMC does not have anything in Tripura, they take PK (Prashant Kishor) team there. They do drama with the help of the PK team. Even after getting 213 seats she has to go to every house. They are seeing ‘Mungerilal ke haseen sapne’, that she will become the Prime Minister. Let them win Bhabanipur first.

Show one picture where we have done violence. Dilip Ghosh is the national vice-president of a party, TMC goons did attack him. His security men protected him.

Did his security men show guns?

What would they have done? It is their responsibility to protect their subject. It is their duty.

What are your expectations from the bypoll? Will you get anything or not?

We are fighting polls to win. We are sure to win Bhabanipur if the police don’t do ‘gundagardi’. The EC has to control that. The role of EC too is not right I feel in Bhabanipur.

The Election Commission was good to you in the West Bengal assembly elections but now it has become bad in just three months, what happened?

I don’t know. I am not working in the EC. The role of the EC is not right. We have sent several complains but they are not acting. They are not sending force for area domination. They are working like puppets. A DCP physically assaulting Priyanka Tibrewal (Bhabanipur candidate) and till now no action has been taken against him. Police are working for the political party.

Do you think that the EC has changed?

We are seeing the change. For one election, the chief secretary writes a letter and EC agrees to it. Today, the court has also rightly pointed out on which they might later give some direction. How can a chief secretary work for somebody and how can the Election Commission act on that? So, the role of EC is definitely under question.

TMC says you tried to stop the bypoll?

No, we did not ask for a stay. We only wanted to point out how can public work on behalf of a political party. Our point was properly placed and the court has given the observation. Interestingly, the TMC used to find faults with the EC during the assembly polls. Now it’s the other way round, why? Time will give that answer. How could they do this election just seeing the chief secretary’s letter. The high court too has said on this which they will take up later. I feel the role of EC is definitely not right.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here