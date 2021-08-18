'We Worship Shiva, He Behaves Like Shiva': Madurai Mutt Retorts after Fugitive Nithyananda Claims Top Post

As soon as the 292nd pontiff of the Madurai adheenam (mutt) Sri Arunagirinathar passed away last week due to age-related ailments, the office of fugitive guru Nithyananda through a detailed Facebook statement expressed condolences and also staked claim as the successor. The self-styled godman escaped from India around 2019 following accusations and charges of rape and abduction, and subsequently announced the founding of his own self-proclaimed island nation ‘Kailaasa’.

The office of Nithyananda said in the statement that the whole of Kailaasa mourned the death of Sri Arunagirinathar by ordering all the establishments including the federal building, religious establishments and universities to lower the national flag to half-mast.

The social media statement also said that Nithyananda performed all the rituals of “mukthi" for the departed 292nd pontiff and also attached photos of the same. It went on to say that Nithyananda has taken charge as the 293rd pontiff of the 1,500-year-old Tamil Shaivite mutt, located in Madurai. It also claimed that he is naturally the “lawful successor, descendent and inheritor" of the ancient adheenam.

Nithyananda was appointed junior pontiff of the Madurai adheenam by Sri Arunagirinathar in April 2012. However, he was removed from the post by the chief pontiff in December 2012 as part of disciplinary action.

“Sundaramoorthy Swamigal is soon going to be the 293rd pontiff of Madurai adheenam. Nithyananda is no one to us. We hail and praise Lord Shiva while he himself behaves like Lord Shiva, He can’t claim anything just with a social media post. He is a person who didn’t even visit the adheenam during the demise of the guru," said Jayachandran, advocate of the Madurai adheenam. The gurus from the mutt even refused to speak about Nithyananda and said he is “trivial to us".

Nithyananda has repeatedly tried to grab attention on social media with videos and tweets about his ‘Hindu sovereign nation’. Besides its own cabinet and Prime Minister, his island, believed to be near Ecuador, also has a dedicated website that says, “Kailaasa is a nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries." In August 2020, Nithyananda even launched a ‘Reserve Bank of Kailaasa’. The official currency of the island was declared to be ‘Kailashian dollars’.

