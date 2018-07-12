English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Fuel Prices Drive up Inflation to Five-Month High in June; Industrial Production Slows
June was the eighth straight month in which inflation was higher than the central bank's medium-term target of 4 percent.
A woman pushes a shopping trolley at a food superstore in Ahmedabad. (Photo for representation)
New Delhi: Retail inflation rate accelerated to a five-month high of 5.0 percent in June, government data showed on Thursday, driven by higher fuel prices and a depreciating rupee.
June was the eighth straight month in which inflation was higher than the central bank's medium-term target of 4 percent. Economists polled by news agency Reuters had forecast June's annual increase in the consumer price index at 5.30 percent, compared with May's 4.87 percent.
Thursday's CPI data cements expectations of a hike in key interest rates by the central bank as early as August. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2014, by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent, citing rising inflation.
As per the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the inflation in the food basket was 2.91 percent, compared to 3.1 percent in May. The inflation in fuel and light category, however, went up to 7.14 percent as against 5.8 per cent in May.
The government has mandated the Reserve Bank to keep inflation at 4 per cent, with a margin of 2 per cent on either side. The RBI Governor headed Monetary Policy Committee will be meeting later this month to review interest rate regime.
Industrial output, on the other hand, slipped to 3.2 percent in May from 4.9 percent in the previous month. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast 5.2 percent growth in output compared with a 4.9 percent year-over-year increase in April.
Manufacturing, which contributes 78 percent of industrial output, grew 2.8 percent in May, slower than a 5.2 percent rise in April, as domestic demand slowed.
Also Watch
June was the eighth straight month in which inflation was higher than the central bank's medium-term target of 4 percent. Economists polled by news agency Reuters had forecast June's annual increase in the consumer price index at 5.30 percent, compared with May's 4.87 percent.
Thursday's CPI data cements expectations of a hike in key interest rates by the central bank as early as August. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2014, by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent, citing rising inflation.
As per the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the inflation in the food basket was 2.91 percent, compared to 3.1 percent in May. The inflation in fuel and light category, however, went up to 7.14 percent as against 5.8 per cent in May.
The government has mandated the Reserve Bank to keep inflation at 4 per cent, with a margin of 2 per cent on either side. The RBI Governor headed Monetary Policy Committee will be meeting later this month to review interest rate regime.
Industrial output, on the other hand, slipped to 3.2 percent in May from 4.9 percent in the previous month. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast 5.2 percent growth in output compared with a 4.9 percent year-over-year increase in April.
Manufacturing, which contributes 78 percent of industrial output, grew 2.8 percent in May, slower than a 5.2 percent rise in April, as domestic demand slowed.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Monday 09 July , 2018 No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New BMW 3-Series Gran Turismo Sport Launched in India at Rs 46.6 lakh
- Indian Man With World's Longest Fingernails Will Finally Cut Them After 66 Years
- 'Chachu No 1' Varun Dhawan Shares First Glimpse Of His Niece in an Instagram Post; See Pics
- The Thrilling Story of Rescue of Thai Boys from Cave Heads to Hollywood
- Arjun Kapoor is in Love, Reveals the Name of His Lady In This Adorable Instagram Post