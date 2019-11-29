English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Weapon, Vehicle Used in Nancy Murder Case Recovered from UP's Muzaffarnagar
In a suspected case of dowry death, Nancy was allegedly killed by her 21-year-old husband and his two associates.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The weapon used to kill a 20-year-old event management professional has been recovered from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh along with a vehicle used by the accused, the Delhi Police said on Friday.
Her body was found dumped near Haryana's Panipat, police had said on Wednesday.
The weapon and the vehicle used by the accused were recovered on Thursday, a police officer said.
