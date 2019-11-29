Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Weapon, Vehicle Used in Nancy Murder Case Recovered from UP's Muzaffarnagar

In a suspected case of dowry death, Nancy was allegedly killed by her 21-year-old husband and his two associates.

PTI

Updated:November 29, 2019, 11:32 AM IST
Weapon, Vehicle Used in Nancy Murder Case Recovered from UP's Muzaffarnagar
Image for representation.

New Delhi: The weapon used to kill a 20-year-old event management professional has been recovered from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh along with a vehicle used by the accused, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

In a suspected case of dowry death, Nancy was allegedly killed by her 21-year-old husband and his two associates.

Her body was found dumped near Haryana's Panipat, police had said on Wednesday.

The weapon and the vehicle used by the accused were recovered on Thursday, a police officer said.

