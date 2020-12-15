Weapons, Explosives & Wealth Seized from Telangana Gangster Nayeemuddin's Dens, Reveals RTI

Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing gangster Nayeemuddin’s death had seized a large collection of weapons, wealth from his dens following his police encounter on August 8, 2016, revealed an RTI.

The application in the matter was filed by the Secretary of Forum for Good Governance Padmanabha Reddy under the In-charge IG Nagireddy of the SIT probing gangster Nayeem’s death.

According to SIT, 24 guns including three AK-47s, nine pistols, three revolvers, seven country-made guns, one SBBL 12-bore gun, one stun gun, and 616 rounds of bullets in the residences of Nayeemuddin. And a bulletproof jacket was also found during the search operation.

Apart from weapons, highly explosive five kilograms of Ammonium Nitrate, two hand grenades, 10 gelatin sticks, 10-meter fuse wire, 30 electric and non-electric detonators were seized during the searches. The other seizures included over Rs.2 crore in cash, about 2 kg gold, 2,482 kg of silver, 21 four-wheelers, 26 motorcycles, 602 mobile phones, 752 land documents, and 130 diaries.

All these seizures have since been in judicial custody. The Forum for good governance - FGG alleged that there must be the support of officials behind Nayeem's illegal activities.

"How could Nayeem collect a large scale of weapons and explosives? Did he purchase with a licence? There were 752 land-related documents. How could he register all these without the support of the registration department?" Padmanabha Reddy, the Secretary of FGG asked.

The FGG members also met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and submitted a petition enclosing RTI report for speedy probe in the Nayeem case. "The probe of the SIT is very slow. The investigative agency should analyse dairies and call data of Nayeem. It will reveal many facts and the persons who supported him," Reddy said.

Nayeem was a Naxalite leader of the People's war group, he was involved in the killing of IPS officer KS Vyas in 1993, 27 other murder cases, and suspects in 23 murder cases. However, later he surrendered to the police. Civil rights activists claim that after his surrender, Nayeem served as an informer to the police and helped in the elimination of many Naxalites and their sympathisers.

They also allege that Nayeem made huge wealth by extortions, settlements, and other illegal activities with the support of the political leaders and police. Bayern was killed in an encounter at Shadnagar on August 8, 2016. After Nayeem’s encounter, the state police constituted an SIT to probe his links with police officials and political leaders. SIT said that departmental action was initiated against 25 cops for their alleged association with the gangster. However, the SIT later said that no case had been booked against the 25 cops.