Weapons Go Missing from Congress Leader's Srinagar Residence, PSOs Being Questioned

Four weapons have gone missing on Sunday from the guard room of the residence of a Congress leader.Police sources said four weapons have gone missing from the guard room of Congress leader and former legislator, Muzaffar Parray's official residence in Jawahar Nagar area in Srinagar.Police said the security guards of the Congress leader are being questioned to ascertain the details.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.