'Wear a Mask, Save Lives': Google Doodle Reminds People Covid-19 Prevention Measures

Google Doodle on Wednesday was dedicated to spreading awareness on Covid-19 prevention measures. Each alphabet of the word Google wore a mask indicated the importance of maintaining social distancing. When the icon is clicked, a message pops up reading, “Wear a mask, save lives.”

The doodle is followed by guidelines from the WHO (World Health Organisation) on the prevention and mitigation of amid the pandemic. The measures include-

· Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub

· Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing

· Do wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible

· Stay at home if you feel unwell

· Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze

· Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

· If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention.

The guidelines also suggested people call healthcare providers in advance so that officials are able to guide and direct patients to facilities. By following these instructions, the spread of the coronavirus can be limited.

On September 14, a Google Doodle expressed gratitude towards those who are at the forefront of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the Doodle, the ‘double Os’ in the word Google was replaced by animations of essential service employees who continue to work amid the pandemic.

It also included caricatures of doctors, delivery staff, nurses, farmers as well as sanitation workers, researchers, grocery workers and emergency service workers. At the centre of the doodle, a big heart appeared to thank them all. Google shared the doodle with a note saying, “Thank you, Coronavirus helpers.”

The doodle has been hailed as effective ways to encourage people to be more aware.