Wear Face Masks 24x7, Even Inside Homes: Alarmed by Covid Spike, Mizoram Govt Launches Campaign

Alarmed by with 1,000 new Covid-19 cases being reported daily for more than a month now, the Mizoram government has launched a statewide campaign to re-sensitise citizens on the importance of wearing masks to combat the virus.

The 10-day ‘All Mask’ campaign was launched by State Health Minister R. Lalthangliana at Aizawl on Tuesday. Scheduled to run till October 20, it will be implemented across all districts by the respective deputy commissioners and CMOs.

Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana said that the campaign has been launched on the advice of a state-level expert team on COVID-19 Management which was formed on September 23 amid a rise in the number of cases and covid related deaths in the state.

A 16-point recommendation to the state government has been recently submitted by the team led by convener Dr. F. Lallianhlira. Aggressive educational awareness campaign on masks was one of the key recommendations.

Other important key points to be followed by citizens during the campaign are:

• Wearing mask indoors at all times except while eating meals.

• No dining together on a table and opting for buffet meals instead.

• Wearing masks at all time in offices/working areas.

• Be more mindful in hand washing and use of sanitisers.

According to state-level expert team on COVID-19 Management, one of the main factors behind the rising COVID-19 cases in the state is people’s reluctance or negligence to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour. Mask should be used at workplaces, regular hand washing and CAB should also be strictly observed during the campaign, it said.

Mizoram on Monday reported 307 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest in over a month since August 24, and four more fatalities.

