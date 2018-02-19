English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wear Flip-flops While Taking Exams, Bihar Board Tells Students to Curb Cheating
Nearly 17.70 lakh students will sit for the BSEB's Class 10 exams at 1,426 centres across Bihar from February 21 to 28.
Image for representative purposes. (Photo: PTI)
Patna: Ahead of the Class 10 examinations, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Sunday directed students to sit in exams while wearing slippers or flip-flops and not shoes along with socks.
"There is nothing new in this order to students appearing in Class 10 exams from February 21. It is a usual practice in other examinations held in the state. The board decided to adopt the practice from this year," BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore, who issued the instructions on Sunday, said.
Nearly 17.70 lakh students will sit for the Class 10 exams at 1,426 centres across the state from February 21 to 28.
Nearly 1,000 students were penalised for cheating during the Class 12 exams that concluded last Saturday.
According to BSEB officials, the annual examinations this year were fair and mass cheating is a thing of the past in Bihar.
Last year, the Class 12 Arts stream topper was a 42-year-old man, who was later arrested for on the charge of faking his age to take the exams.
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
