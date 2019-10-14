Wear Fully Covered Clothes to Schools, Colleges to Prevent Mosquito Bits: UP Govt

In view of the spurt in cases of dengue in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued an order on Sunday, making it compulsory for students of all schools and colleges across the state to wear full-sleeves shirt and full trousers.

Students will also be given lessons on dengue prevention during prayer meetings. Schools have also received instructions to maintain cleanliness in the premises to not allow waterlogging at nearby areas.

The orders issued by Lucknow divisional commissioner Mukesh Meshram also direct the municipal corporation to clean up drains and collect garbage from the streets within three days, India Today reported.

The administration has even ordered authorities to launch an awareness campaign against dengue. It asked multiplexes and movie theatres to screen advertisements to create awareness among people and informing them about the measures to avoid breeding of dengue larvae at their homes.

On Saturday, the administration organised a meeting with the high officials from all the hospitals in the city in order to take a review of the situation.

As many as 454 cases of dengue have surfaced in Lucknow till now. Many affected are critically ill and are admitted to hospitals.

In a fresh case, a 22-year-year man died of dengue fever in Lucknow on Friday. He was undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow.

Severe dengue (previously known as dengue haemorrhagic fever) was first recognized in the 1950s during dengue epidemics in the Philippines and Thailand. Today it affects Asian and Latin American countries and has become a leading cause of hospitalization and death among children and adults in these regions.

