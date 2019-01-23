English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Wear Saree, Not Pants': BJP Leader Moushumi Chatterjee's 'Motherly Advice' to Anchor
On being asked about the incident, Chatterjee defended her statement saying that it was 'just an advice.' 'I advised her as a mother, not as a BJP leader. I also asked her to not take it in a wrong way.'
File photo of Moushumi Chatterjee.
Loading...
New Delhi: Veteran actor and now BJP politician Moushumi Chatterjee not happy with a woman's attire gave her some sartorial advice where she urged her to try "saree, not pants" during an event in a Surat hotel.
Chatterjee was in Surat to address a press conference.
Immediately after the anchor introduced her on stage to interact with the media, the veteran actor took the mic and and was quoted a saying by The Indian Express: “Aap yeh kapde pehen ke aaye ho, yeh kapde sahi nahin hai. Aapko ya to saree ya dress (kurta-churidar) pehen ke aana chahiye (The clothes you are wearing are not appropriate. You should have either worn a saree or salwar kameez for the event.”
On being asked about the incident, Chatterjee defended her statement saying that it was “just an advice.” “I advised her as a mother, not as a BJP leader. I also asked her to not take it in a wrong way. As a woman, I have all the right to teach the youth what they should wear, where and when.”
The anchor, however, has refused to comment on the incident.
When asked to comment on his guest’s statement, event organiser Umesh Mehta said, “I organised the event on my own and the Surat BJP has nothing to do with it.”
Chatterjee was last seen on screen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Piku in 2015. She has shared screen with lead actors Shammi Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra. Apart from Bollywood, she has acted in Bengali cinema as well.
She contested the 2004 Lok Sabha elections on Congress symbol but lost.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Chatterjee was in Surat to address a press conference.
Immediately after the anchor introduced her on stage to interact with the media, the veteran actor took the mic and and was quoted a saying by The Indian Express: “Aap yeh kapde pehen ke aaye ho, yeh kapde sahi nahin hai. Aapko ya to saree ya dress (kurta-churidar) pehen ke aana chahiye (The clothes you are wearing are not appropriate. You should have either worn a saree or salwar kameez for the event.”
On being asked about the incident, Chatterjee defended her statement saying that it was “just an advice.” “I advised her as a mother, not as a BJP leader. I also asked her to not take it in a wrong way. As a woman, I have all the right to teach the youth what they should wear, where and when.”
The anchor, however, has refused to comment on the incident.
When asked to comment on his guest’s statement, event organiser Umesh Mehta said, “I organised the event on my own and the Surat BJP has nothing to do with it.”
Chatterjee was last seen on screen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Piku in 2015. She has shared screen with lead actors Shammi Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra. Apart from Bollywood, she has acted in Bengali cinema as well.
She contested the 2004 Lok Sabha elections on Congress symbol but lost.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Paw Patrol: Sony Offers Aibo Robocop Dog to Guard Your Home
- Pixar's First Woman Directed Short 'Bao' is Special and Not Just for the Oscar Nomination
- Janhvi Kapoor's Reaction After Photographer Confuses Her with Sara Ali Khan
- Xiaomi Foldable Phone Teased by Co-Founder Lin Bin: Watch Video
- Maruti Suzuki WagonR Receives 12,000 Bookings Prior to Launch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results