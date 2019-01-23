'Wear Saree, Not Pants': BJP Leader Moushumi Chatterjee's 'Motherly Advice' to Anchor

Veteran actor and now BJP politician Moushumi Chatterjee not happy with a woman's attire gave her some sartorial advice where she urged her to try "saree, not pants" during an event in a Surat hotel.Chatterjee was in Surat to address a press conference.Immediately after the anchor introduced her on stage to interact with the media, the veteran actor took the mic and and was quoted a saying by The Indian Express: “Aap yeh kapde pehen ke aaye ho, yeh kapde sahi nahin hai. Aapko ya to saree ya dress (kurta-churidar) pehen ke aana chahiye (The clothes you are wearing are not appropriate. You should have either worn a saree or salwar kameez for the event.”On being asked about the incident, Chatterjee defended her statement saying that it was “just an advice.” “I advised her as a mother, not as a BJP leader. I also asked her to not take it in a wrong way. As a woman, I have all the right to teach the youth what they should wear, where and when.”The anchor, however, has refused to comment on the incident.When asked to comment on his guest’s statement, event organiser Umesh Mehta said, “I organised the event on my own and the Surat BJP has nothing to do with it.”Chatterjee was last seen on screen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Piku in 2015. She has shared screen with lead actors Shammi Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra. Apart from Bollywood, she has acted in Bengali cinema as well.She contested the 2004 Lok Sabha elections on Congress symbol but lost.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.