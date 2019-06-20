Take the pledge to vote

Wearing Bangles, Mangal Sutra, 12-year-old Boy Hangs Himself in Kota; Cops Probe 'TikTok Angle'

The boy was found hanging with iron chains around his neck in a bathroom near his room, triggering speculation that he killed himself under the influence of mobile app TikTok.

PTI

Updated:June 20, 2019, 10:12 PM IST
Wearing Bangles, Mangal Sutra, 12-year-old Boy Hangs Himself in Kota; Cops Probe 'TikTok Angle'
Representative image.
Kota: A Class VI students allegedly hanged himself to death at Vigyan Nagar in Kota, police said.

The 12-year-old boy was wearing bangles and a mangal sutra at the time of the incident, triggering speculation that he killed himself under the influence of mobile app Tik Tok.

Kushal Sindhi, a resident of Vigyan Nagar, had gone to sleep in his room on Monday night.

He was found hanging with iron chains around his neck in a bathroom near his room, police said.

His family members immediately took him to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

"The initial investigation suggested that the boy might have killed himself accidentally while probably preparing to make video on Tik Tok," said SHO Mumindra Singh, adding that the actual reason of death could only be ascertained after receiving the autopsy report.

The boy was wearing bangles and a mangal sutra suggesting that he was going to complete some task of a mobile game or make a video on Tik Tok, he added.

According to the boy's parents, Kushal was fond of playing video games and had downloaded Tik Tok.

The SHO said the body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem.

It was too early to say that a video game or mobile app drove the minor boy to extreme step, Kota (City) ASP Rajesh Mill said.

The boy's father said Kushal had stayed awakened throughout the Monday night and continued to play games on the mobile phone.

