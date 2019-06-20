Wearing Bangles, Mangal Sutra, 12-year-old Boy Hangs Himself in Kota; Cops Probe 'TikTok Angle'
The boy was found hanging with iron chains around his neck in a bathroom near his room, triggering speculation that he killed himself under the influence of mobile app TikTok.
Representative image.
Kota: A Class VI students allegedly hanged himself to death at Vigyan Nagar in Kota, police said.
The 12-year-old boy was wearing bangles and a mangal sutra at the time of the incident, triggering speculation that he killed himself under the influence of mobile app Tik Tok.
Kushal Sindhi, a resident of Vigyan Nagar, had gone to sleep in his room on Monday night.
He was found hanging with iron chains around his neck in a bathroom near his room, police said.
His family members immediately took him to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.
"The initial investigation suggested that the boy might have killed himself accidentally while probably preparing to make video on Tik Tok," said SHO Mumindra Singh, adding that the actual reason of death could only be ascertained after receiving the autopsy report.
The boy was wearing bangles and a mangal sutra suggesting that he was going to complete some task of a mobile game or make a video on Tik Tok, he added.
According to the boy's parents, Kushal was fond of playing video games and had downloaded Tik Tok.
The SHO said the body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem.
It was too early to say that a video game or mobile app drove the minor boy to extreme step, Kota (City) ASP Rajesh Mill said.
The boy's father said Kushal had stayed awakened throughout the Monday night and continued to play games on the mobile phone.
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: When School Kids Enjoyed the Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul Show
- This Cricket World Cup, New Zealander Jimmy Neesham's Dry Humour is the Real Winner
- Riviera Beach City in USA Pays Over Rs 4 Crore to Rid Ransomware Attack by Hackers
- Fans Want to Replace Donald Trump's Star with Carrie Fisher's on Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Marvel Announces Re-release of Avengers Endgame, Fans Flood Twitter with Avatar Memes
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s