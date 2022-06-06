Wearing Masks Not Mandatory in Maha But Govt Wants People to Use Them, Says Health Minister Tope

Wearing masks is not mandatory but people should use them voluntarily to contain the spread of coronavirus, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday amid the spiralling Covid-19 cases in the state. He said the issue was discussed in the state cabinet meeting.

"The government has not taken any decision on making the use of masks mandatory but we are urging people to wear masks. Instead of falling ill, citizens should observe hygiene, wear the mask and follow social distancing," Tope tweeted.

Maharashtra has been witnessing a surge in daily Covid-19 cases in recent weeks. Monday was the fifth consecutive day the state witnessed 1,000 plus infections. The health minister also appealed to people to undergo tests in case of any Covid symptoms. The annual Pandharpur pilgrimage or the Aashadhi wari also came up for discussion in the cabinet meeting.

Tope said the pilgrimage is unlikely to face any issues amid the rising cases but the event should take place by exercising caution.

It was also observed that celebrities are also being infected with the coronavirus.

