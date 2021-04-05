Weather Alert: Stormy Winds, Rain Expected in North Bengal, Says IMD

Several districts of West Bengal are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied with rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The recent high pressure in Eastern India and the Northern part of the coast of the Bay of Bengal could be seen as a reason behind these weather changes.

In some parts of North Bengal, heavy rain may bring relief for the people from the intense heat wave, the IMD said. Some districts are likely to see thunderstorms with rain and gusty wind reaching upto 40-50kms per hour, IMD predicted.

According to the India Meteorological Department, chances are there of heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday in some parts of North Bengal including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar. Parts of South Bengal will also witness rain with a wind speed of 40-50 km per hour, bringing relief from heat wave.

A similar thunderstorm-like condition is expected on May 6 in the districts of North Bengal. The plains of West Bengal may face a heat wave from Tuesday to Thursday. The next heat wave spell is likely from Saturday.

The weather department has also warned the state of heat wave. West Bardhaman, Purulia, Bankura, West Midnapore, and in some parts of Jhargram will face a heat wave.

Due to the high pressure above Eastern India and the Northern part of the Bay of Bengal, West Bengal Coastal areas are likely to face a high wind of 40-50 km per hour. Fishermen are advised not to venture to the sea till April 1.