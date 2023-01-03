12 Flights Delayed in Delhi, Cold Day Alert in 36 UP Dists, Schools Shut in North India | Weather Update

A low visibility procedure was initiated at Delhi Airport on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday due to heavy fog. At least 12 flights have been delayed due to the weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department said that the national capital will experience dense fog on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, an alert for cold day conditions has been issued in 36 districts of Uttar Pradesh till Wednesday, resulting in very dense dog. According to the The IMD, the temperature may drop 4.5 degree Celsius below normal in these districts.

The districts that are likely to face the brunt of extreme winters are — Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharth Nagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Badaun, Jalun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Lalitpur, Jhansi, and two other districts.

A thick blanket of fog affected normal life in Punjab, with Moga, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Faridkot, Bathinda and other districts of the Malwa belt experiencing nearly zero visibility. According to a report in Tribune, Patiala, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur districts had almost no sunlight throughout the day on Monday. The weather department stated that dry and severe cold wave conditions will continue in the in the ensuing week.

In the wake of weather conditions, Patna schools for students up to class 8 will remain shut till January 7. The Punjab government has also extended winter holidays in all the government, private and aided schools till January 8.

Here Are Latest Weather Updates:

• The IMD on Monday has issued a 5-day cold wave warning in parts of northwest India. The states that will experience a cold wave and thick fog include, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Haryana.

• Bihar’s Patna also saw some flights being cancelled. According to a report in Times of India, two flights were cancelled in the evening and seven got delayed owing to dense fog which resulted in poor visibility at the city’s Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport on Sunday.

• In Odisha, some places have been warned against rain, while some areas will see smog. The IMD’s regional centre in Bhubaneswar on Monday issued a dense fog alert for one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Sonepur, Angul, Dhenkanal and Cuttack. The weather agency has predicted rain occurrence at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj in the next 24 hours.

