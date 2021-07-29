Heavy Rains to Continue in J&K, HP; Extreme Showers in Bengal till Aug 2. Check IMD Forecast For Next 5 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said heavy to very heavy showers in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Punjab and Haryana are likely to continue till Friday while Uttar Prades will receive heavy rainfall in the next 5-days.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate, between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is heavy, between 115.6 and 204.4 is very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall.

For Thursday, the Met department on its 3:40 pm update said thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity would occur over and adjoining areas of Entire Delhi and Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Mahendergarh, Narnaul, Kosli, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Nuh, Sohna, Bhiwani, Gohana, Rohtak, Mehem, Bhiwani, Jind, Gurugram, Manesar, Palwal(Haryana), Dadri, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Modinagar, Khurza, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Badaun, Jattari, Mathura, Barsana, Nandgaon, Shamli, Barut, Meerut, Kasganj (U.P ), Alwar, Tizara, Khairthal, Nagar, Nadbai, Bharatpur, Deeg (Raj.)

The Meteorological department has issued an ‘Orange Alert’ for heavy rains, predicting very heavy rain in Nagaur, Sikar Ajmer, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Tonk, Kota, Bhilwara, Baran, Churu and Jhalawar districts likely on Friday.

The weatherman predicted heavy to very heavy rain with an extremely heavy downpour at some places in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, and Howrah districts till Friday morning. Heavy to very heavy rain will also occur at Hooghly, Bankura, Purulia, Purba, and Paschim Bardhaman till Friday, it said. Purulia district in the western part of the state is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain till Saturday morning.

Here are the weather forecasts for the next five days (August 2):

• Current spell of widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely to continue over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Punjab and Haryana till July 30 and reduce thereafter.

• Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Uttar Pradesh during the next 5 days (July 29 to August 2).

• Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar from 29 to July 31 and over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh from July 29 to August 2.

• Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over Gangetic West Bengal on July 29; over Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh on July 30 and over East Madhya Pradesh on July 31.

• Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely to continue over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh from July 29 to August 2. It is likely to increase from 30th July.

