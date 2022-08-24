Rain Forecast: IMD Predicts Rainfall in Flood-hit Odisha, Raj, Madhya Pradesh, 14 More States This Week

Odisha, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh have been bearing the brunt of the monsoon over the last few days as heavy rainfall caused floods, power supply disruptions, and displacement of lakhs of people.

Disaster management teams shifted over 4,300 people to safer places and rescued 2,100 others from flood-hit areas in the last two days, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday after undertaking an aerial survey of districts affected by heavy rains.

The depression lying over central parts of Madhya Pradesh near Bhopal and Sagar has moved towards Rajasthan and weakened. Moderate to heavy rains with low intensity are likely in Neemuch, Mandsaur and Ratlam, bordering Rajasthan, senior meteorologist with the IMD’s Bhopal Office Ved Prakash Singh told PTI. Light showers are likely in the remaining parts of the state for the next three days, he said.

The water level in most of the swollen rivers in Odisha dropped below the danger level on Tuesday even as 6.4 lakh people remained marooned across 902 villages in the state, officials said.

“We have retained all rescue and relief teams at their place of deployment in the four flood-hit blocks – Baliapal, Bhograi, Basta and Jaleswar – in view of the IMD’s forecast of very heavy rainfall, Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde,” the district collector of Balasore, which is the worst-hit in the Subarnarekha river flood, told PTI.

The MeT Department has predicted widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rains over southwest Rajasthan on Wednesday and over Chhattisgarh on August 26 and 27, in a bulletin released Wednesday morning.

Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers is very likely over East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal during the next 24 hours.

The IMD has predicted fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls over Arunachal Pradesh on August 26, 27; Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next five days.

The bulletin also says that Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir are to receive widespread light to moderate showers on Wednesday, and Himachal Pradesh will see rains the next two days.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka on Wednesday, over Tamil Nadu till August 26 and over Kerala and Mahe till August 27, the IMD said.

