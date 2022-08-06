Weather Forecast: Relief for Kerala, But Heavy Rains May Hit Odisha, Maharashtra; Light Rains in Delhi

India’s southern states, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala, witnessed monsoon fury all week with incessant rains. The national capital also saw heavy rains on Friday, while isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Odisha and northern states over the next few days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), intense rainfall activity is likely to continue over South Peninsula during the next two days and it will decrease thereafter.

The weather department also informed that the rainfall activity is likely to enhance over Gujarat, East Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha from today (August 6, 2022). Intense rainfall spells are also likely over Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Odisha on August 8 and 9.

Here are the latest updates from across the country:

Kerala Gets Respite

Kerala on Friday got some respite from the incessant downpour, as rain in several districts subsided. However, authorities in north Kerala districts were forced to open shutters to a few dams due to dangerous water levels. The water level at the Idukki dam has reached 2,381.52 feet which was 82.06 per cent of its full reservoir level (FRL) prompting the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), which manages the dam, to issue an Orange alert.

Meanwhile, one more person died taking the death toll in the state to 20 since July 31. Currently there are 342 active camps in the state accommodating a total of 12,195 people, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). As many as 40 shelters have been opened to protect animals, even as the state’s animal husbandry sector has suffered a loss of over Rs 42 lakh due to rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert indicating isolated heavy rainfall for Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts of Kerala. Earlier on Friday, State Revenue Minister K Rajan told reporters that the IMD has predicted the rains will now move to southern Karnataka. “Today, the rain alerts are in northern districts of Kerala,” he said. A holiday was declared for schools and educational institutions in various districts due to the rains.

The Kerala Government is also planning to launch a disaster management literacy drive among people. State Revenue Minister K Rajan said the objective of the drive is to make the people of the state aware and knowledgeable about disaster management initiatives.

Schools Shut in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris District

Nine districts in Tamil Nadu received heavy rains, with the Nilgiris district receiving the most, as per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai. A holiday was declared for schools and colleges in the Nilgiris for the third consecutive day on Friday.

Additionally, reservoirs in the state are reaching full capacity due to the rains. Ten reservoirs in the state, including Mettur, Veeranam, and Gundar attained their full capacity and water was released on Friday. The heavy rainfall in the catchment areas and heavy inflow from Cauvery have led to these reservoirs getting filled up. After the Mettur reservoir was opened, water gushed into several homes in Erode and Salem. Due to this, people living in low-lying areas were shifted to relief camps in Erode and the National Disaster Response Force was also called in. 1,277 people of 369 families are currently staying at relief camps in Erode.

Karnataka Prepared for Relief Measures

Isolated heavy rains also continued to lash Karnataka, with the Met department on August 5 predicting extremely heavy rainfall spells at isolated places in coastal and south interior Karnataka. Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the state government is prepared to take up rescue and relief measures on a “war footing”, a per the Indian Express. Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and four teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed across the state for rescue and relief work. Bengaluru has already recorded 946 mm of rainfall since March this year, inching close to its annual figures.

Heavy Rains Disrupt Traffic, Cause Waterlogging in Delhi

Heavy rains in the national capital in isolated areas led to waterlogging and traffic slowdown. Rainfall was reported in Saket, Malviya Nagar, Burari, GTB Nagar, East of Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, Kailash Hills and central Delhi among other areas. The Municipal Corporation Of Delhi (MCD) received five complaints of uprooted trees from various areas.

The weather office has predicted cloudy skies with light rain for Saturday.

The IMD on Friday also warned of heavy rainfall in Odisha over the coming days due to a possible formation of a low pressure area. Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will also see isolated heavy rainfall with thunderstorms over the next few days, as per the IMD.

Heavy rains have also been lashing Jammu and Kashmir and two people in Kathua district died on Friday when the shed of a poultry farm collapsed due to the rains.

(With agency inputs)

