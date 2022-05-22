Weather LIVE Updates: 4 More Die in Assam Floods, Toll in Northeastern States Rises to 29; Nor'wester Kills 4 in Bengal

Live now
Weather LIVE Updates: Four more people died in the deluge in Assam taking the toll to 18, while floodwaters entered new areas pushing the number of affected districts to 31, a government bulletin said on Saturday. However, the number of people hit by the calamity decreased marginally to 6,80,118 lakh, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said. Read More
Odisha sweltered in scorching heat and intense humidity on Saturday as the mercury rose by several notches in the state, the Met office said. At least 18 weather stations, as compared to 10 the previous day, recorded a maximum temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said. The maximum temperature rose by around 1-3 degrees at a few places and was above normal in several areas. Subarnapur recorded 44.2 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, followed by 44 degrees C each in Jharsuguda and Sundargarh. The maximum temperature shot up to 40.4 degrees in Balasore, five notches above average. Bargarh and Bolangir recorded 43.5 and 43.2 degrees respectively. The mercury in the capital Bhubaneswar settled at 37.6 degrees Celsius, while it was 37.8 in Cuttack, it said.
At least four people were killed when a nor’wester packing wind speed of 90 km per hour an hour and accompanied by rains struck the southern part of West Bengal on Saturday evening, a state disaster management official said. One man was killed after a brick wall collapsed on him in Purba Bardhaman district, while another died in a lightning strike in Nadia district, the official told PTI. Two boys died when the boat they were rowing in Kolkata’s Rabindra Sarobar Lake capsized during the nor’wester, the police said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have expressed grief over the death of 33 people in Bihar in a thunderstorm that lashed the state earlier this week. According to a statement issued by the office of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, altogether 33 people were killed in incidents related to the thunderstorm that began on Thursday afternoon and continued raging for a few hours. An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh has been announced to the next of the kin of each deceased. In his condolatory tweet, the prime minister expressed “deep distress” over the loss of lives, prayed for the “bereaved families” and expressed satisfaction over “relief and rescue work by the local administration, under the state government’s supervision”. Shah came out with a tweet expressing similar sentiments.
Four more people died in the deluge in Assam taking the toll to 18, while floodwaters entered new areas pushing the number of affected districts to 31, a government bulletin said on Saturday. However, the number of people hit by the calamity decreased marginally to 6,80,118 lakh, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.
On Friday, the number of the affected population was 7,11,905 and that of the district was 29. Nagaon remained the worst-hit district with 3.39 lakh people affected, followed by Cachar (1.77 lakh) and Hojai (70,233), as per the ASDMA bulletin. As many as 74,907 flood-hit people have taken shelter in 282 relief camps, while another 214 relief distribution centres are operational.
Army, paramilitary forces, NDRF, SDRF, trained volunteers and various agencies continued to be deployed in rescue and relief operations. A report from Haflong, the headquarters of Dima Hasao which has been among the affected districts, said that efforts are on to restore communication channels to all parts of the hill district.
A Northeast Frontier Railway release said that due to waterlogging and landslides at various locations in the Lumding-Badarpur hill section, 11 pairs of trains were cancelled and five pairs of trains short terminated or short originated.
Train services in the hill section have remained suspended for over a week due to damage to tracks and landslides in different locations. Damages to embankments, roads, bridges, houses and other infrastructure continued to be reported from all parts of the affected areas, the ASDMA bulletin said.
At a review meeting, the National Highway Authority of India authorities assured Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua that the stretch of road between Jatinga and Harangajao in Dima Hasao district will be restored within a week. An additional amount of Rs 3 crore was allotted to Hojai district for providing gratuitous relief to affected people, the ASDMA added.
