Weather LIVE Updates: Climate Change Worsening Heatwave in India by 100 Times; Monsoon in Kerala Next Week; 6L Affected in Assam Floods

Weather LIVE Updates: The chances of a record-breaking heatwave in north-west India and Pakistan in April and May was made more than 100 times more likely because of climate change, a study by the United Kingdom Met Office said. The year 2010 saw the highest combined average temperature in the region in April and May since 1900. . Read More
#WATCH | Assam: BJP MLA from Lumding Assembly, Sibu Misra was seen taking a piggyback ride to a boat, on the back of a flood rescue worker yesterday, May 18th. He was in Hojai to review the flood situation in the area.
— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022
After an early arrival over Andaman & Nicobar islands, south-west monsoon is racing towards the mainland with the weather office forecasting onset over Kerala by the middle of next week. Conditions will continue to be favourable for further progress leading to onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala towards end of the week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday evening. If the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala happens this weekend, it will be the earliest onset in recent years. Monsoon had reached Kerala on May 23 in 2009. Earlier, the weather office had forecast the onset of monsoon over Kerala by May 27, five days ahead of the normal onset date of June 1.
Delhi is likely to experience strong surface winds on Friday, the Indian Meteorological Department said, even as the national capital continued to reel under hot conditions. The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 43.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies through the day with possibility of thundery developments towards evening. There will be strong surface winds of the speed of 20-30 kilometre per hour on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 44 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius.
“The study shows that the natural probability of a heatwave exceeding the average temperature in 2010 is once in 312 years. In the current climate – accounting for climate change — the probabilities increase to once in every 3.1 years. And by the end of the century, the study — incorporating climate change projections — shows this will increase to once every 1.15 years,” the UK Met Office said in a statement on Wednesday.
Food grain and fuel supplies to Mizoram have been hit due to flood and landslides in Assam and Meghalaya, officials said on Thursday. However, they said there is nothing to worry about as the Mizoram government was making all-out efforts to bring in supplies from other states.
Long queues of vehicles were seen at some filling stations in several parts of the state since Wednesday. The state government had on Monday ordered rationing on the purchase of petrol for two-wheelers and light motor vehicles. The ceiling for two-wheelers was fixed at five litres and 10 litres for light motor vehicles.
All flights to and from Dimapur airport were cancelled on Thursday as incessant heavy rains caused water logging on the runway, snapping airlink between Nagaland and the rest of the country, an airport official said. The rainfall lasted for almost three hours in the morning and led to water logging of upto 60 mm, which is much more than the recommended 3 mm water on the runway, AGM (electrical) at Dimapur Airport, Moatemjen Pongen said.
