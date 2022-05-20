Weather LIVE Updates: Climate Change Worsening Heatwave in India by 100 Times; Monsoon in Kerala Next Week; 6L Affected in Assam Floods

Read more

Weather LIVE Updates: The chances of a record-breaking heatwave in north-west India and Pakistan in April and May was made more than 100 times more likely because of climate change, a study by the United Kingdom Met Office said. The year 2010 saw the highest combined average temperature in the region in April and May since 1900.

“The study shows that the natural probability of a heatwave exceeding the average temperature in 2010 is once in 312 years. In the current climate – accounting for climate change — the probabilities increase to once in every 3.1 years. And by the end of the century, the study — incorporating climate change projections — shows this will increase to once every 1.15 years,” the UK Met Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Food grain and fuel supplies to Mizoram have been hit due to flood and landslides in Assam and Meghalaya, officials said on Thursday. However, they said there is nothing to worry about as the Mizoram government was making all-out efforts to bring in supplies from other states.

Long queues of vehicles were seen at some filling stations in several parts of the state since Wednesday. The state government had on Monday ordered rationing on the purchase of petrol for two-wheelers and light motor vehicles. The ceiling for two-wheelers was fixed at five litres and 10 litres for light motor vehicles.

All flights to and from Dimapur airport were cancelled on Thursday as incessant heavy rains caused water logging on the runway, snapping airlink between Nagaland and the rest of the country, an airport official said. The rainfall lasted for almost three hours in the morning and led to water logging of upto 60 mm, which is much more than the recommended 3 mm water on the runway, AGM (electrical) at Dimapur Airport, Moatemjen Pongen said.

