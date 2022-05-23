Weather LIVE Updates: Strong Winds, Rain Lash Parts of Delhi-NCR, Flight Ops Affected; Rajasthan to See Downpour Today

Live now
Weather LIVE Updates: Delhi on Monday recorded strong winds and heavy rains after the IMD predicted light rains in the city. Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi Airport are affected. On Sunday, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 23.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average.
According to the India Meteorological, the national capital may have a partly cloudy sky with very light
Amid strong winds and rain, uprooted trees block roads in parts of Delhi.
“Today’s (Monday) morning thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and rains over Delhi is the first storm of moderate intensity of this season occurring since March 1. The winds gusts were reported up to a maximum speed of 70kmph at 7am. Thunderstorm normal occurrence days in Delhi are around 12-14 days between March and May over, but in this season it has been only 4-5 so far and these were dry thunder mostly,” Dr R K Jenamani of the IMD said.
Lightning killed one person and injured another in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Sunday, a state disaster management official said. The Sirmour District Emergency Operation Centre said the incident took place at Bungreni village in Paonta Sahib tehsil. The injured was taken to a Nahan hospital by a police team. In another lightning incident in Sirmaur district, a mud house caught fire and was partially damaged at Kajwa village in Haripurdhar tehsil on Sunday, he added.
Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi Airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information: Delhi Airport
Northeast Bangladesh’s worst floods in nearly 20 years began receding on Sunday, but rescue workers were struggling to help millions marooned by extreme weather across the region that has killed around 60 people. Floods are a regular menace to millions of people in low-lying Bangladesh and neighbouring northeast India, but many experts say climate change is increasing the frequency, ferocity and unpredictability. In the last week after heavy rains in India, floodwaters breached a major embankment in Bangladesh’s Sylhet region, affecting around two million people, swamping dozens of villages and killing at least 10.
The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Sunday with six more persons, including two children, losing their lives and nearly 7.2 lakh people coming under the impact of the deluge across 22 districts. According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), four persons drowned in Kampur revenue circle of the Nagaon district. One person at Doboka in Hojai district and a child at Silchar in Cachar district, too, died due to the flood, it said. The death toll due to the flood and landslides this year has now gone up to 24 across Assam.
A big crowd could be seen at Delhi Airport after the capital received torrential rains. The airline services have been disrupted at the Delhi airport.
On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital was 29.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the average while the maximum temperature was 42.4 degrees Celsius, also three notches above the normal.
There is a possibility of rain and thunderstorms in many districts, including Jaipur, during the next 48 hours due to the development of a fresh western disturbance in Rajasthan, a MeT department official said on Sunday. The meteorological department has also issued a warning of hailstorm in some districts in the next 24 hours.
Jaipur Meteorological Center’s Director Radheshyam Sharma said that due to the effect of the new western disturbance, there will be rain with thunderstorms during the next 48 hours in Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota, Bharatpur and Ajmer divisions. He said that there is a possibility of rain with thunderstorms in Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bundi, Bandra, Dholpur, Dausa, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Kota, Churu, Nagaur, Sri Ganganagar, Pali, Bikaner and Jodhpur.
There is also a possibility of strong wind speed reaching 50 kmph in these districts in the next 24 hours. The official said that there may be hailstorm in Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur and Dausa during this period. Sharma said that on May 24 also, it will remain in the form of thunderstorms in the districts of Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions of East Rajasthan. However, effects of western disturbance will remain only in the northern parts of Bikaner division of western Rajasthan. He said that with the increase in temperature by two to three degrees Celsius in the state from May 25-26, heatwave is likely to continue in the last week of May.
