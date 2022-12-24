Parts of US Sit Dark as 'Bomb Cyclone' Wreaks Havoc; After Season's Lowest, Delhi Has a Warmer Morning at 8.2°C | Weather LIVE

After recording season’s lowest temperature at 5.3°C on Friday, Delhi witnessed a slightly warmer morning with the minimum temperature hovering around 8.2°C on Saturday, said data from Regional Meteorological Department. Even though it’s bright and shiny for us, the news from the other part of the world is not that great with Christmas plans and family meeting being ruined over ‘bomb cyclone’ that has been predicted to push temperature way below -40°C and bring the United States to a standstill.

Delhi Weather Update: Slightly Warmer Morning With Mercury At 8.2°C

The department has also predicted that Saturday would be mostly have clear skies with moderate fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 20°C and 5°C Celsius.

Travel Chaos, Bitter Cold, Flooding Kill Festive Cheer In US

Emergency weather shelters in Portland, Oregon, called for volunteers amid high demand and staffing issues as a winter storm bringing snow, freezing rain, ice and frigid temperatures descended upon the area.

An unprecedented number of people are seeking shelter in a region where thousands live outside, and many staff members have been unable to make it to their shifts because of dangerous road conditions or illness, officials said.

Nearly 800 people slept at the city’s five emergency shelters on Thursday night, said Julie Sullivan-Springhetti, spokesperson for Multnomah County, which is home to Portland.

Updates From Atlanta: Hundreds of people in Atlanta and parts of northern Georgia were without power and facing the possibility of subzero temperatures without heat because strong winds have downed power lines or knocked trees into them.

Georgia Power said it had restored service to roughly 120,000 customers, leaving about 1,700 still in the dark as of 6 p.m. EST.

A wind chill advisory for Georgia remains in effect through noon Saturday.

Slight Respite from Cold Conditions in Kashmir; Weather to Remain Dry Till Monday

There was a slight respite in cold conditions in the Kashmir Valley as the minimum temperature improved at most places, officials said on Friday. The meteorological department said the weather is likely to remain mainly dry for the next two-three days.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar city, which recorded so far its lowest of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius Wednesday night, settled at minus 4.8 degrees Celsius Thursday night, the officials said.

They said Pahalgam, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a low of minus 6.4 degrees Celsius, compared to minus 6.8 degrees Celsius Wednesday night.

